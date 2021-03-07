Washington, March 7: As the area is witnessing a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases, the US's California health officials introduced a new set of ruled thereby allowing the Disneyland Resort to reopen from April 1. 'We feel like now is the appropriate time to begin to reintroduce these activities in some fashion, and in a guarded way, in a slow and steady way,' Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said as reported by the Daily Mail. Disneyland to Begin COVID-19 Vaccination Drive, to Serve as 'Super' Immunisation Site in Orange County, California.

Several other places including, Magic Mountain, Knott's Berry Farm and Universal Studios, Major League Baseball stadiums and other outdoor entertainment hot spots will also be allowed to restart their operations from the beginning on next month. However, COVID-19 protective measures including face masks, social distancing among others will required to follow. The parks will reportedly also have time limits for rides. California Monolith Disappears! Group of Men Took Down the Metallic Structure at Pine Mountain in Atascadero & Replaced It With Wooden Cross (View Pics).

The new rules add that the theme parks in red-zoned counties could reopen at 15 per cent of normal capacity on April 1, with a rider that only if the counties where they operate are removed from the state's highly restrictive 'purple' tier.

The less restrictive orange and yellow tiers would allow reopenings at 25 per cent and 35% capacity, respectively. Disneyland has been in the purple tier for last several months.

