Sacramento, January 12: Disneyland in Orange County, California is all set to begin COVID-19 vaccination drive this week. The health workers and long term care facilities workers will be administered with the vaccine against coronavirus on priority basis. The county released an official statement on Monday night, announcing the vaccination programme at Disneyland resort, making it the first 'super' vaccination site at Orange County.

"The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county's first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process," said acting Chairman of First District, Andrew Do in the statement, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

It added that Disneyland will be one of five large point-of-dispensing sites that collectively would be able to vaccinate thousands of residents each day. The necessary arrangements for the other sites are also underway.

As per the statement, residents who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination will be contacted through their employer to set up an appointment. Walk-ups will not be accommodated at the Disneyland site, it added. All the recipients of the vaccine have been asked to carry identification and proof of eligibility.

