New York, October 11: Health is wealth, Donald! There could be some good news for US President Donald Trump after he was snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, which he lost to Maria Corina Machado. Donald Trump has been declared in “exceptional health,” with a “cardiac age” 14 years younger than his actual age, according to a memo from his physician, Dr Sean Barbabella.

The medical evaluation, conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, found Trump in strong cardiovascular, neurological, pulmonary, and physical condition, the Daily Star reported. The memo noted that he continues to maintain a high-energy schedule and has received routine health screenings and vaccinations, including updated COVID-19 and flu shots, in preparation for his upcoming visit to the Middle East, where he will build on a recently brokered Gaza ceasefire. Donald Trump Repeats False Claim of Having Ended India-Pakistan Conflict Following Operation Sindoor.

Donald Trump Declared in ‘Exceptional Health’

Trump, who returned as the 47th President of the US earlier this year as the oldest person ever elected to the office, has often used his personal health and stamina as a political contrast to President Joe Biden, who exited the 2024 race amid concerns about his fitness. Trump’s medical team reported that, despite his age and fondness for red meat, his cholesterol remains well-controlled and his overall health is “exceptional” for someone nearing 80. Maria Corina Machado Makes First X Post After Winning Nobel Peace Prize, Dedicates Award to Donald Trump and ‘Suffering People of Venezuela’.

The latest memo comes just months after a previous exam in April and a minor health scare in July, when photos showed swelling in his legs and bruising on his hand. Dr Barbabella attributed the swelling to chronic venous insufficiency, a common and non-serious condition in older adults, and said the bruising likely resulted from frequent handshaking combined with daily aspirin use, part of his cardiovascular prevention regimen.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Star), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

