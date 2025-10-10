Maria Corina Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, made her first post on X after the announcement, dedicating the honour to US President Donald Trump and the people of Venezuela. "This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom," she wrote. "We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy." Machado added, "I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!" Why Donald Trump Didn’t Win Nobel Peace Prize 2025? Nobel Committee Chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes Replies.

Maria Corina Machado’s First X Post After Nobel Win Honours Donald Trump, Venezuelans

This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom. We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic… — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) October 10, 2025

