Washington, October 4: United States President Donald Trump's medical team on Sunday confirmed an improvement in his health, which had worsened after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The medical practitioners who are constantly monitoring Trump confirmed that his vital parameters are normal, and he could be discharged as early as Monday. Kim Jong-un Wishes Donald Trump, Melania Quick Recovery from COVID-19.

White House physician Dr Sean Conley told reporters that Trump has experienced "no fever" over the last 24 hours, and is on the course to recover from the contagious disease. The President, till he is fit to return to the White House, would remain at the Walter Reed Medical Center, also referred to as the Navy Hospital.

According to Reuters, Trump's medical team said that the President has completed a "second dose of remdesivir", and his kidney and liver functions were normal. They said he could be "discharged to the White House as early as Monday."

Trump Can be Discharged by Monday

'Trump Experienced Blood-Oxygen Drops on Friday'

Earlier today, the White House admitted that health status of Trump was initially covered up. WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows conceded before the press that the President's condition was worse on Friday than what was initially reported.

Trump's medical team said the President had "experienced two episodes of blood-oxygen drops during his illness" on Friday. They, however, added that the 74-year-old has remained without fever since Friday morning and vital signs are stable.

Meadows reiterated the medical team's claim while speaking to Fox News. The senior official said he can confirm that the President is on the path to recovery. "I can tell you this: the biggest thing we see is with no fever now, and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels," he added.

