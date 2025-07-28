Islamabad, July 28: A disturbing incident has come to light from Pakistan, where a donkey meat racket was busted in Islamabad. It is reported that on Sunday, July 27, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) detained a foreign national and allegedly uncovered a large quantity of donkey meat during a surprise raid on a facility in Tarnol. The busting of the donkey meat racket had raised concerns about illegal meat distribution in Islamabad.

According to reports, the donkey racket was busted when officials raided a site in Tarnol and seized over 1,000 kg of donkey meat. The officials also found over 60 live donkeys, which were allegedly kept for illegal slaughter and meat supply, reports the Tribune. Initial investigation revealed that donkey meat was reportedly supplied to local markets and exported abroad. Pakistan Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Strangled to Death in Karachi’s Madrasa After Raped, Tortured.

The officials are also investigating to learn more about the distribution network and the buyers involved in buying donkey meat. Dr Tahira Siddique, IFA's Deputy Director of Operations, confirmed the incident. He also said that a foreign national was taken into custody at the spot. However, local individuals who were involved in the dog meat racket managed to escape before the officials arrived.

Sources said that a Chinese national was overseeing the donkey meat racket. The foreign national was handed over to the police after being caught red-handed. "We received information late at night and dispatched teams immediately. Upon reaching the location, we found several live donkeys and a large quantity of meat," Tahira said. Pakistan Shocker: Angry After Being Removed From WhatsApp Group, Man Shoots Dead Admin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She further said that a complete slaughtering and meat-processing setup had been operational for some time. Siddique also stated that "selling donkey meat without proper permission or documentation is illegal." The IFA is inquiring to know which areas the meat was supplied to and is also trying to identify local partners or suppliers who could have assisted the accused in the operation. After the raid, the IFA officials immediately destroyed the donkey meat.

It is also suspected that donkey meat may have been supplied to different parts of Islamabad allegedly under the guise of legal meat products.

