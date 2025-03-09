Peshawar, March 09: A man in Pakistan has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting the admin of a community WhatsApp group who removed him from the chat, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Regi, a locality on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to police, the suspect, Ashfaq Khan, shot and killed Mushtaq Ahmed after being removed from the group following an argument. Hoping to reconcile, both men agreed to meet, but Ashfaq allegedly arrived with a gun and opened fire, killing Mushtaq on the spot. Pakistan Shocker: Father Shoots 15-Year-Old Girl to Death for Making TikTok Videos in Quetta, 2 Arrested.

Mushtaq’s brother, Humayun Khan, stated that he was unaware of the dispute until the tragic incident unfolded. “It was a trivial matter. No one in our family even knew about the argument,” he told Arab News. Pakistan Shocker: Pregnant Woman Killed by Her Mother-in-Law, Chopped Into Dozens of Pieces in Punjab Province.

Local police officer Abid Khan confirmed that a complaint had been filed against Ashfaq, who fled after the shooting. Authorities are conducting raids to apprehend him.

The shocking incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many lamenting the violence, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. Critics point to the easy access to firearms, the influence of tribal customs, and weak law enforcement in the region as factors contributing to minor disputes escalating into deadly encounters.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about unchecked violence in Pakistan, where personal disputes sometimes lead to fatal consequences. Law enforcement agencies continue their search for Ashfaq, as the victim’s family demands justice for the senseless killing.

