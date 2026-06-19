Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 19, 2026

Gold prices in Dubai edged higher on Friday, June 19, 2026, as investors continued to favour safe-haven assets amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook. International bullion markets remained supported by concerns over developments in the Middle East, fluctuating currency markets and expectations regarding future interest rate decisions by major central banks.

Market analysts said gold prices remained resilient as investors sought protection against market volatility and economic risks. Expectations that central banks could maintain a cautious approach toward monetary policy easing also helped underpin demand for the precious metal. Geopolitical uncertainties and inflation concerns continued to influence sentiment across global financial markets. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 18, 2026.

Dubai's gold market witnessed healthy buying interest from residents, tourists and jewellery shoppers. Demand for 22K and 24K gold jewellery remained steady despite elevated prices, while investors closely monitored international bullion trends before making fresh purchases. Traders noted that Dubai continued to benefit from its position as one of the world's leading gold trading destinations, attracting both retail and investment demand. Gold, Silver Price Today: MCX Gold Falls Below INR 1.53 Lakh, Silver Crashes INR 6,000 per Kg After US-Iran Peace Deal.

Industry experts expect gold prices to remain sensitive to geopolitical developments, inflation data and central bank commentary in the coming weeks. While short-term fluctuations may persist, safe-haven demand is likely to provide underlying support to bullion prices.

Dubai Gold Price Today, June 19, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 524.25 142.80 13,540 24K 10 Grams 5,242.50 1,428.00 1,35,400 24K 1 Tola 6,115.00 1,665.00 1,57,900 22K 1 Gram 485.50 132.10 12,540 22K 10 Grams 4,855.00 1,321.00 1,25,400 22K 1 Tola 5,664.00 1,541.00 1,46,200 21K 1 Gram 465.75 126.80 12,030 21K 10 Grams 4,657.50 1,268.00 1,20,300 21K 1 Tola 5,434.00 1,479.00 1,40,300 18K 1 Gram 399.50 108.80 10,320 18K 10 Grams 3,995.00 1,088.00 1,03,200 18K 1 Tola 4,661.00 1,269.00 1,20,000

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Actual retail prices may vary across jewellers and locations.

With geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns and uncertainty over the global economic outlook continuing to influence market sentiment, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain supported in the near term. Buyers are advised to track live bullion rates and compare prices across jewellers before making investment or jewellery purchases.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).