Dubai, March 22: The Government of Dubai Media Office has issued a public advisory following a forecast from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) regarding a period of unstable weather across the emirate. From Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, 2026, Dubai is expected to experience varying intensities of rainfall, occasional thunderstorms, and increased wind speeds. Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and stay updated via official channels as atmospheric instability moves in from the west.

Rainfall and Storm Forecast for Dubai

According to the NCM, the weather transition will see the development of convective clouds starting Monday. This is expected to bring scattered showers that may intensify into thunderstorms by mid-week. Meteorological data indicates the highest probability of heavy rainfall on Wednesday, March 25, and again toward the end of the week on Friday, March 27. Weather Forecast Today, March 22: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Dubai Is Expected To Experience Unstable Weather

Safety Guidelines During the Expected Weather Conditions: •​ Stay away from valleys, flood-prone areas, and places where rainwater may accumulate •​ Stay away from mountainous areas •​ Avoid going to sea •​ Exercise caution while driving and reduce speed •​Follow official… pic.twitter.com/2JEsVyAJrH — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 22, 2026

Dubai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

While the primary concern is rainfall, the NCM has also warned of a "chance of hail in limited areas" during periods of peak cloud activity. Residents are advised that these conditions could lead to temporary water pooling in low-lying areas and reduced visibility on the roads.

Dubai Media Office Issues Wind and Dust Advisories

In addition to the rain, the Dubai Media Office highlighted the potential for fresh to strong winds. These southeasterly and northeasterly winds are expected to kick up dust and sand, which could significantly lower horizontal visibility for motorists. "The public is urged to be cautious and follow instructions from official authorities to safeguard lives and property," a spokesperson from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) stated.

Motorists are specifically advised to avoid driving near valleys or flood-prone zones and to monitor the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards across the city's major highways.

Preparedness and Safety Guidelines

In coordination with the weather alert, the Dubai Media Office recently released a comprehensive "Safety Guide" available in multiple languages. The guide provides specific instructions for residents receiving emergency alerts on their mobile devices:

Indoors: Move away from glass partitions, windows, and balconies.

Move away from glass partitions, windows, and balconies. Outdoors: Seek shelter in the nearest building immediately.

Seek shelter in the nearest building immediately. Driving: Park safely away from open areas and take cover until the "all-clear" notification is received.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has also encouraged private sector companies in affected areas to implement flexible or remote working arrangements where possible to ensure the safety of employees during the commute. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 22, 2026.

Despite the predicted instability, Dubai International Airport (DXB) remains operational. However, travellers are advised to check their flight status regularly as heavy rain and wind can lead to minor schedule adjustments or delays. Public transport, including the Dubai Metro, is expected to continue normal operations with increased monitoring of external stations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).