Dubai, March 22: The gold rate in Dubai showed signs of consolidation on Sunday, March 22, 2026, after plunging to their lowest levels of the month during the previous session. Following Saturday’s sharp downturn, the price of 24-carat gold held steady at AED 549.50 per gram, providing a brief window of stability for investors and tourists. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, March 22, in AED, USD and INR.

While the broader market sentiment remains cautious, the aggressive "sell-off" witnessed last week appears to have found a temporary floor. The "City of Gold" is currently seeing a surge in "value hunting" as residents and international travelers capitalize on the recent price correction. Analysts suggest that while the US Dollar’s resilience remains a dominant headwind, the current sub-AED 550 levels for 24K gold are proving to be an attractive entry point for long-term buyers. Gold Rate Today, March 22, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rate Today, March 22, 2026

Purity Unit AED (Dirham) USD (Dollar) INR (Rupee) 24K 1 Gram 549.50 149.60 14,028.20 10 Grams 5,495.00 1,496.00 1,40,282.00 1 Tola 6,409.31 1,744.89 1,63,623.10 22K 1 Gram 509.00 138.58 12,994.10 10 Grams 5,090.00 1,385.80 1,29,941.00 1 Tola 5,936.85 1,616.42 1,51,560.30 21K 1 Gram 492.75 134.15 12,579.20 10 Grams 4,927.50 1,341.50 1,25,792.00 1 Tola 5,747.34 1,564.71 1,46,721.90 18K 1 Gram 418.25 113.87 10,677.30 10 Grams 4,182.50 1,138.70 1,06,773.00 1 Tola 4,878.44 1,328.18 1,24,554.20

Gold Rate in Dubai: Why the Market is Sideways Today

The primary reason for today’s price stability is the weekend closure of global stock and commodity markets. With no fresh data from the US Federal Reserve or new inflation figures until Monday, the Dubai retail market is largely reflecting the closing positions from the international bullion trade.

Furthermore, the "stickiness" of the US Dollar Index has kept gold, a dollar-denominated asset, from staging a major recovery. As long as interest rate expectations remain high in the US, gold, which does not offer a yield, faces stiff competition from interest-bearing government bonds. Silver Rate Today, March 22, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Despite the bearish global outlook, retail activity in Dubai remains high. The recent drop has triggered a "buy the dip" mentality among the Indian and Pakistani diaspora. Travelers from these regions often save significantly by purchasing gold in Dubai, where the lack of import duty on bullion makes the final price per gram much lower than in their home countries.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).