San Francisco, June 21: Tech billionaire Elon Musk's transgender daughter has reportedly filed a request to change her name to reflect her gender identification and avoid any ties to her biological father.

According to TMZ, one of Musk's children wants nothing to do with him and has filed legal documents to drop his famous last name.

The documents were filed in LA County by Xavier Musk, at least that was the name she was given at birth, but now having turned 18 in April, she said she wants her name to be Vivian Jenna Wilson.

In the documents, she said she wants to be recognised as female, but the name change is not just about her transitioning, there is clearly a rift with dear ol' Dad, the report said.

Vivian lists her reason for the name change as "gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form", as per the report.

Neither Musk nor Vivian has previously said anything publicly about their relationship or her transition.

Interestingly though, back in December 2020, Musk tweeted he supports the transgender community but added: "All these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

Vivian has a twin brother, Griffin, and the last name Wilson comes from their mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson, who was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008.

According to the report, Vivian's hearing on the name change is set for Friday.

