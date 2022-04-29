Tesla founder Elon Musk has been the subject of many memes after he bought the social media platform Twitter for $44 billion. Memes and tweets requesting the billionaire to buy other big companies and fix them have gone viral. Elon responded to a photoshopped screenshot of a tweet supposedly posted by his verified account that said, “Now, I am going to buy McDonald’s and fix all the ice cream machines”. Musk had a hilarious response to the meme; he reshared the screenshot and said, “Listen, I can’t do miracles, ok”. Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Funny Memes And Jokes Flood Twitter After SpaceX Reaches Deal on Buying The Micro-Blogging Site

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)