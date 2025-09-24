New York, September 24: Errol Musk, the 79-year-old father of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren dating back to 1993, according to a report by the New York Times on Tuesday. The outlet suggested that these allegations may explain why Elon Musk rarely mentions his father publicly, and noted that family members have reportedly reached out to Elon for help, prompting him to occasionally intervene.

Errol Musk dismissed the allegations, telling the Times they were “false,” and described the claims as “nonsense” and “absolute rubbish” when asked for comment by the Guardian. The Times cited personal letters, emails, court records, interviews with family members, and accounts from social workers to report that Errol Musk, who has been married three times and has at least nine children and stepchildren, “maintains a powerful grip over much of the family.” Errol Musk Confident of Tesla Manufacturing Plant in India, Says PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk Will Work Out a Deal.

According to the Times, the earliest accusation surfaced in 1993 when Errol’s four-year-old stepdaughter reported being touched inappropriately at the family home. A decade later, the same stepdaughter said she caught him sniffing her dirty underwear. Additional allegations from family members include abuse of two daughters and a stepson. Three law enforcement investigations were reportedly opened; two were closed without action, while the outcome of the third remains unclear. Errol Musk in India: Elon Musk’s Father, Serving As Global Advisor to Servotech Renewable Power System, Arrives, To Witness India’s Green Tech and EV Growth (See Pics).

Elon Musk, who has rarely commented on his father, described their relationship as difficult. In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, he said his father had done “almost every evil thing you could possibly think of.” Musk recounted living with Errol at age 10 while his younger siblings remained with their mother, stating, “I didn’t really understand at the time what kind of person he was … It was not a good idea.” He added, “My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil.”

Errol Musk, for his part, accused family members of trying to extort Elon by encouraging the children to make false claims, insisting that “there was no evidence because this is nonsense” and maintaining that the reports were entirely fabricated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

