US: Florida Man Posed As Flight Attendant for 7 Airlines, Used 30 Fake Badges To Fly Free for 6 Years; Arrested

A bizarre case has emerged from Florida where a man posed as a flight attendant for seven different airlines to scam over 120 free flights across six years. Identified as a 35-year-old Tiron Alexander, the accused reportedly created nearly 30 sets of fake credentials, including fabricated badge numbers and hire dates.

US: Florida Man Posed As Flight Attendant for 7 Airlines, Used 30 Fake Badges To Fly Free for 6 Years; Arrested
Tiron Alexander (Photo Credits: X/ @MarioNawfal)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 11, 2025 08:48 PM IST

A bizarre case has emerged from Florida where a man posed as a flight attendant for seven different airlines to scam over 120 free flights across six years. Identified as a 35-year-old Tiron Alexander, the accused reportedly created nearly 30 sets of fake credentials, including fabricated badge numbers and hire dates. Reportedly, he used this false identity to access secure airport zones and book flights through an airline employee portal. Despite never being employed by any airline, Alexander managed to pull off the scam from 2018 to 2024. A federal jury found him guilty of wire fraud and unlawfully entering restricted airport areas. He now faces up to 30 years in prison. US Plane Fire: American Airlines Flight 1006 Catches Fire at Denver International Airport, Passengers Evacuated (Watch Videos).

Florida Man Fakes Flight Attendant Role, Flies Free 120 Times in 6 Years

Close
Search

US: Florida Man Posed As Flight Attendant for 7 Airlines, Used 30 Fake Badges To Fly Free for 6 Years; Arrested

A bizarre case has emerged from Florida where a man posed as a flight attendant for seven different airlines to scam over 120 free flights across six years. Identified as a 35-year-old Tiron Alexander, the accused reportedly created nearly 30 sets of fake credentials, including fabricated badge numbers and hire dates.

US: Florida Man Posed As Flight Attendant for 7 Airlines, Used 30 Fake Badges To Fly Free for 6 Years; Arrested
Tiron Alexander (Photo Credits: X/ @MarioNawfal)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 11, 2025 08:48 PM IST

A bizarre case has emerged from Florida where a man posed as a flight attendant for seven different airlines to scam over 120 free flights across six years. Identified as a 35-year-old Tiron Alexander, the accused reportedly created nearly 30 sets of fake credentials, including fabricated badge numbers and hire dates. Reportedly, he used this false identity to access secure airport zones and book flights through an airline employee portal. Despite never being employed by any airline, Alexander managed to pull off the scam from 2018 to 2024. A federal jury found him guilty of wire fraud and unlawfully entering restricted airport areas. He now faces up to 30 years in prison. US Plane Fire: American Airlines Flight 1006 Catches Fire at Denver International Airport, Passengers Evacuated (Watch Videos).

Florida Man Fakes Flight Attendant Role, Flies Free 120 Times in 6 Years

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Flight Attendant Florida fraud US
You might also like
Los Angeles Riots: Man Found Dead Near Looted Store After Violent Anti-ICE Protests in East Hollywood, Probe Launched
World

Los Angeles Riots: Man Found Dead Near Looted Store After Violent Anti-ICE Protests in East Hollywood, Probe Launched
Elon Musk ‘Regrets Some of His Posts’ on US President Donald Trump, Says ‘They Went Too Far’
World Flight Attendant Florida fraud US
You might also like
Los Angeles Riots: Man Found Dead Near Looted Store After Violent Anti-ICE Protests in East Hollywood, Probe Launched
World

Los Angeles Riots: Man Found Dead Near Looted Store After Violent Anti-ICE Protests in East Hollywood, Probe Launched
Elon Musk ‘Regrets Some of His Posts’ on US President Donald Trump, Says ‘They Went Too Far’
World

Elon Musk ‘Regrets Some of His Posts’ on US President Donald Trump, Says ‘They Went Too Far’
Tesla Robotaxi Launch in Austin: Elon Musk Reveals ‘Tentative Date’, Says ‘We Are Being Super Paranoid About Safety’
Auto

Tesla Robotaxi Launch in Austin: Elon Musk Reveals ‘Tentative Date’, Says ‘We Are Being Super Paranoid About Safety’
Muhammad Shahbaz Khan Extradited: Pakistan National Extradited to US for ISIS-Related Terror Plot and Mass Shooting in New York City, Says FBI Director Kash Patel
World

Muhammad Shahbaz Khan Extradited: Pakistan National Extradited to US for ISIS-Related Terror Plot and Mass Shooting in New York City, Says FBI Director Kash Patel

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
kovai kings vs madurai panthers
500+K+ searches
manipur
500+K+ searches
jitendra kumar
2000+K+ searches
chloe tryon
200+K+ searches
cid dr salunkhe
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
kovai kings vs madurai panthers
500+K+ searches
manipur
500+K+ searches
jitendra kumar
2000+K+ searches
chloe tryon
200+K+ searches
cid dr salunkhe
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot

India

Entertainment

Sports

Lifestyle

Headlines

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel