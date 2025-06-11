US: Florida Man Posed As Flight Attendant for 7 Airlines, Used 30 Fake Badges To Fly Free for 6 Years; Arrested

A bizarre case has emerged from Florida where a man posed as a flight attendant for seven different airlines to scam over 120 free flights across six years. Identified as a 35-year-old Tiron Alexander, the accused reportedly created nearly 30 sets of fake credentials, including fabricated badge numbers and hire dates. Reportedly, he used this false identity to access secure airport zones and book flights through an airline employee portal. Despite never being employed by any airline, Alexander managed to pull off the scam from 2018 to 2024. A federal jury found him guilty of wire fraud and unlawfully entering restricted airport areas. He now faces up to 30 years in prison. US Plane Fire: American Airlines Flight 1006 Catches Fire at Denver International Airport, Passengers Evacuated (Watch Videos).

Florida Man Fakes Flight Attendant Role, Flies Free 120 Times in 6 Years

🇺🇸FLORIDA MAN SCAMS AIRLINES FOR 6 YEARS STRAIGHT FOR 120 FREE FLIGHTS!? Tiron Alexander, 35, just got busted for pretending to be a flight attendant… on 7 different airlines. For 6 years. He faked badges, made up hire dates, and used phony credentials - 30 sets of them- to… pic.twitter.com/o75pTS9vY1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)