Florida, April 13: In a disturbing case from Orange City, Florida, a 52-year-old woman has been charged with trading in human tissue after she was found buying and selling human bones through Facebook Marketplace. Kymberlee Schopper, the co-owner of a business named “Wicked Wonderland,” reportedly listed various human remains for sale, with some bones priced as low as USD 35.

Authorities began investigating after receiving a tip on December 21, 2023, about the business’s social media activity, reported Independent. According to the police report, investigators discovered listings that included a rib and vertebrae for USD 35 each, a clavicle and scapula for USD 90, two skull segments for USD 90, and a partial human skull priced at USD 600. Florida Shocker: Cop Accidentally Shoots and Kills Girlfriend While Cleaning Gun, Charged With Manslaughter.

When police visited the store, one of the owners admitted they were unaware that selling human remains was illegal. Schopper confirmed that the store had acquired several bone fragments from private sellers and claimed she had documentation for the purchases, although she could not provide it at the time. Florida Shocker: Woman Lets Boyfriend Suffocate to Death During 'Hide-and-Seek Game', Records Videos of Him Yelling While Struggling to Breathe; Sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

The arrest affidavit revealed that the remains were described by Schopper as “genuine human bones and delicate in nature.” Some of the bones recovered were believed to be archaeological artifacts, with one estimated to be over 100 years old and another potentially more than 500 years old.

Schopper was arrested and later released from jail on a USD 7,500 bond. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are examining the origins of the bones and any possible violations of state or federal laws regarding the trafficking of human remains.

