German Unity Day is observed every year on October 3. It is also the National Day of Germany. The day commemorates the anniversary of German reunification in 1990. This year, Germany celebrates its 30th reunification day on Saturday. Thirty years back, the Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany) and the German Democratic Republic (East Germany) were unified after 45 years.

Since the reunification of the European country, October 3 has been celebrated as the German National Holiday. On November 9, 1989, the Berlin Wall fell, but the day was not chosen to commemorate the reunification the day was also the anniversary of the first large-scale Nazi-led pogroms against Jews in 1938. The decision on the date was finally made on August 22, German Democratic Republic's Minister-President, Lothar de Maiziere, at a special session of the Volkskammer. The Fall of the Berlin Wall: Divisions Rife as Germany Marks 30 Years of End of Communism.

Before 1871, entire Germany was divided into different kingdoms. After the unification of Germany, and the Founding of the Empire 1871, there was still no common national holiday. However, the Sedantag was celebrated every year on September 2, as the day marks the decisive victory in the Franco-Prussian War on September 2, 1870.

On July 31, 1919, the Weimar Constitution would be accepted in its form by the Weimar National Congress. In memorial of this "Hour of birth of democracy", 11 was celebrated as Constitution Day. After the Nazis took power in 1933, May 1 was established as a national holiday in the German Reich. From 1954 to 1990, June 17, was an official holiday in the Federal Republic of Germany to commemorate the East German uprising of 1953. Meanwhile, in East Germany, the Founding Day in 1949 was celebrated on October 7 as Day of the Republic, until 1989.

German Unity Day is celebrated across the European nation with great fervour and enthusiasm. A ceremonial event is held in Berlin every year. German Unity Day is a public holiday in Germany, so all government offices and many businesses are closed. Speeches by politicians and other leaders are also held across the country.

