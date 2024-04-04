Ghana, April 4: A 63-year-old priest in Ghana, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, is facing severe backlash for marrying a 12-year-old girl. The priest, who is a significant spiritual leader in the Nungua area of Accra, known as a “Gborbu Wulomo,” defended the marriage, stating it was not about a sexual relationship but for the girl to assist him with his “spiritual duties.”

SCMP reported that the controversial marriage, which took place in a grand ceremony on Saturday, has sparked widespread outrage. Following the uproar, the girl and her mother were placed under police protection, and Ghana’s attorney general has initiated an investigation into the matter. Ghana: 63-Year-Old Priest Marries 12-Year-Old Girl, Sparks Outrage.

The attorney general’s office stated that if the allegations are proven, it would constitute a criminal offense, leading to prosecution for all involved parties. Under Ghanaian law, the legal age for marriage is 18. US: Catholic Priest, 30, Marries 18-Year-Old Girlfriend in Albama, Vatican Likely To Oust Him From Priesthood.

However, the priest’s spokesperson, Mankralo Shwonotalor, defended the priest’s actions, stating that the girl is not expected to fulfill marital duties until she reaches the legal age of consent, which is 16 in Ghana. He emphasized that the event was not a marriage ceremony and had no sexual implications.

Images from the wedding ceremony circulated widely on social media, showing a large number of community members in attendance. Women at the ceremony were heard advising the girl to prepare for wifely duties and to use perfumes to enhance her appeal to her husband.

The incident has triggered a public outcry among Ghanaians, who pointed out the illegality of the practice. Critics have called for the dissolution of the marriage and a thorough investigation into the priest’s actions.

