Tel Aviv, March 28: Hezbollah has announced that five of its operatives were killed in the latest Israeli airstrikes. It said that five of its members have been killed ‘On the road to Jerusalem’ (Its term for its operatives killed in Israeli attacks). Hezbollah in a statement on Wednesday late night identified the deceased as Kamel Shehadeh from Deyrintar; Hassan Hassan from Mazraat Mechref; Ali Yazbek from Naqoura; Ali Aqeel from Jebbayn; and Hussain Zahoor from Yohmor. Israel-Palestine War: Israeli Army Confirms Killing Hezbollah Commander in Airstrikes on Lebanese Territory (Watch Video)

Shehadeh and Hassan were identified by Hezbollah as paramedics in the terror group’s Islamic Health Authority. Hezbollah, the militant outfit widely believed to be backed by Iran, said that other than the two paramedics who were with the Islamic Health Authority, the remaining two belonged to the Amal Movement, and another paramedic was with the Islamic Message Scouts Association. The announcements come following several IDF strikes on Hezbollah targets over the past day. Hezbollah Commander Eliminated: Israeli Strike Kills Wissam Al-Tamil in the Latest Escalation Linked to the War in Gaza

With the death of these five, the total number of Hezbollah operatives who were killed since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7 has reached 255. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasarullah had in several televised addresses since the war began challenged Israel, and occasional missiles or unmanned drones have been fired from the West Bank to attack Israel. But, it has so far not ventured into a full-scale war with Israel.

