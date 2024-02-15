A Hezbollah commander, his deputy, and another fighter were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Lebanese territory, the Israeli military reported on Thursday. The Israeli military stated in a statement that Ali al-Debs and the other two militants were killed "in a precise air strike carried out by an IDF (Israeli army) aircraft on a Hezbollah military structure in Nabatiyeh" on Wednesday night, February 14, 2024. Al-Debes, a leader in the Radwan Force, is accused by the IDF of being one of the masterminds behind the bombing strike at Megiddo Junction in northern Israel in March 2023. He also allegedly planned and executed additional operations against Israel, including ones that were carried out in the midst of the conflict. Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Commander Hassan Al-Abdullah Killed in Israeli Airstrike, IDF Confirms (Watch Video).

Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

NEW: Israel army confirms killing Hezbollah commander in Lebanon strikehttps://t.co/ZcU328v2nW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 15, 2024

The IDF says it struck several Hezbollah positions in the last few hours, in south Lebanon's Blida and Maroun al-Ras. pic.twitter.com/hMirGxvYNl — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) February 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)