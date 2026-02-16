New Delhi, February 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Israel on February 27-28, marking his first visit to the nation during his third term. The official trip, confirmed by diplomatic sources on Sunday, aims to strengthen the longstanding strategic partnership between New Delhi and Tel Aviv across critical sectors including defence, artificial intelligence, and advanced agriculture. PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Matter of Pride That People From All Over World Are Coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit’.

The visit comes at a pivotal moment for West Asian geopolitics. Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold extensive bilateral talks with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss the implementation of regional peace efforts and the ongoing security situation. A primary focus of the summit will be the acceleration of negotiations for a bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which both nations are keen to finalize to boost economic cooperation. ‘Northeast Was Neglected by Congress, for Us the Region Is Ashtalakshmi’: PM Narendra Modi in Assam.

Beyond traditional defence hardware, the agenda emphasizes "future-facing" collaboration. Discussions will likely cover joint ventures in quantum research, cybersecurity, and climate-resilient farming technologies. This diplomatic outreach follows recent high-level visits by India’s External Affairs and Commerce ministers, signaling a comprehensive effort to diversify the relationship. Accompanied by a high-powered business delegation, the Prime Minister’s visit underscores India’s calibrated approach to the region, maintaining robust ties with Israel while continuing to engage with its partners across the Gulf.

