Los Angeles, October 7: In California, considered a pro-Democratic Party state, an usual campaign in favour of President Donald Trump drew eyeballs. Five huge letters reading "TRUMP" were placed near Sepulveda Pass, west of Los Angeles. The sign, which apparently resembled the iconic Hollywood sign on Santa Monica mountains in Los Angeles, was clearly visible to motorists passing along the 405 Freeway. Donald Trump Health Update: US President Showing 'No COVID-19 Symptoms', Looking Forward to 2nd Presidential Debate on Oct 15.

Several cars stopped or slowed down at the arterial highway on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the Trump sign, and also record photos and videos of the same. Several netizens posted the visuals on social media.

Considering the traction it gained on social media, the campaign apparently appeared as successful. President Trump attempted to reap mileage, as he called upon the voters of California to back him in the upcoming presidential polls on November 3.

"Vote TRUMP California. No more blackouts, shutdowns, ridiculous forest fires, or water “rationing” (coming soon). We can win in California NOW! (sic)," Trump tweeted, as he shared an intriguing 13-second clip showing a short-to-long range shot of Trump sign that was briefly installed near Sepulveda Pass.

See Donald Trump's Tweet

Vote TRUMP California. No more blackouts, shutdowns, ridiculous forrest fires, or water “rationing” (coming soon). We can win in California NOW! https://t.co/6O8F9jjhTf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The Trump sign was, however, taken down by the authorities within a couple of hours after it emerged. It was removed on priority basis, citing the "traffic hazard" it posed.

The officials told the local media that a risk of accident was high as drivers on the 405 freeway were getting largely distracted due to the sign. Reports also claimed that an inquiry could be launched against those who installed the sign as the massive letters were place in area surrounded by dry bushes, and may have ended up stoking a wildfire.

