Washington, October 6: United States President Donald Trump is on the path to recovery five days after being diagnosed with coronavirus, as per the team of medical experts who are monitoring his health. The latest update issued by White House physician Dr Sean Conley on Tuesday confirmed that Trump is no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms. Trump Says He Feels Better Than He Did 20 Years Ago.

"The President had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms. Overall he continues to do extremely well," Dr Conley was reported as saying.

Trump was discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Centre in Maryland on Monday. He was brought back to the White House, as his condition had significantly improved as compared to the weekend.

Trump was rushed to the military hospital on Friday, a day after he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive. Both of them had undergone the tests after Hope Hicks, a top advisor of the US President, was found infected a day after she travelled in the same Air Force One jet with Trump for the presidential debate in Ohio.

Trump Looking Forward For Next Presidential Debate

#BREAKING Trump now showing 'no symptoms' of Covid-19: doctor pic.twitter.com/TJNDEBW6NC — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 6, 2020

Trump is looking forward for the second presidential debate scheduled in Miami, Florida on October 15. The President had drawn flak from several quarters for his insulting taunts and barbs against rival Joe Biden during the first faceoff in Ohio on September 29. A section of poll pundits, however, believe that Trump would galvanise his support base through the all-gun blazing style of debate.

