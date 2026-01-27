Islamabad, January 27: In a ruling that has sparked significant domestic and international outcry, a sessions court in Islamabad sentenced prominent human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, to a combined 17 years in prison on Saturday, January 24. The convictions stem from a series of social media posts that authorities characterised as "anti-state". The couple was arrested just a day prior in a dramatic police operation while they were en route to the courthouse.

Details of the Conviction and Sentence

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka delivered the verdict, finding the couple guilty on three primary counts under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Who Is Imaan Mazari? Pakistan Human Rights Lawyer Jailed for 17 Years Over ‘Anti-State’ Social Media Posts.

While the sentences are to be served concurrently, the individual terms are as follows:

10 years for "cyberterrorism" (Section 10 of PECA).

5 years for the "glorification of an offense" or proscribed individuals (Section 9).

2 years for disseminating "false or fake information" (Section 26-A).

The court also imposed heavy fines totalling over PKR 36 million each. Failure to pay these fines would result in additional jail time. The prosecution argued that the couple's tweets - posted between 2021 and 2025 - were designed to incite division and portray state institutions, particularly the military, in a negative light.

Imaan Mazari's Post for Her Lawyer Husband Hadi Ali Chattha on His Birthday

Happy birthday to the most amazing husband @AdvHadiali ❤️ Cannot express in words how grateful I am for the best partner, friend, soulmate, co-accused I have been blessed with🧿 💗 you ♾️ pic.twitter.com/7J9TbYXEaO — Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) December 31, 2025

The Dramatic Arrest of Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha

The sentencing followed a high-tension arrest on Friday, January 23. Despite a prior Islamabad High Court order granting them temporary relief from arrest, police intercepted the couple's vehicle near Serena Chowk. Eyewitnesses and family members, including Imaan's mother, former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, alleged that the police used "undue force," breaking car windows and forcibly removing the two lawyers from their vehicle.

Following the arrest, the couple was reportedly held in judicial remand at Adiala Jail and participated in the final court proceedings via video link. During the hearing, Imaan Mazari alleged mistreatment in custody and announced a boycott of the proceedings, citing a lack of food and water.

Who Are Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha?

Imaan Mazari (32) is a graduate of the University of Edinburgh and one of Pakistan’s most recognisable civil rights advocates. Her legal career has been defined by representing victims of enforced disappearances, ethnic minorities, and journalists. She is the daughter of Shireen Mazari, a former senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). On the other hand, Hadi Ali Chattha is a fellow lawyer known for defending individuals accused in sensitive blasphemy cases and representing victims of s*xual violence. The couple has consistently maintained that the legal actions against them are "judicial harassment" intended to silence their criticism of human rights abuses. Imran Khan Sentencing: Former Pakistan PM Gets 14-Year Jail Sentence in Land Corruption Case, His Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison.

Human Rights Council of Pakistan Condemns Islamabad Court's Decision

Human Rights Council of Pakistan (HRC-Pakistan) strongly condemns the decision by Judge Afzal Majoka's court to sentence prominent human rights lawyers Advocate Iman Mazari and Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha to a total of 17 years in prison and a fine exceeding 30 million rupees in… pic.twitter.com/Taf2K7p4jZ — Human Rights Council of Pakistan (@HRCPakistan) January 25, 2026

International and Domestic Reactions to the Sentence

The verdict has been condemned by several human rights organisations. Amnesty International described the arrest as an "escalation in a sustained campaign of intimidation," while the International Bar Association expressed concern that the trial obstructed legitimate legal work. In Pakistan, legal bodies, including the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), announced strikes and protests, calling the proceedings a "sham" and a violation of the constitutional right to a fair trial.

