In a landmark ruling, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in a land corruption case linked to the 190 million Pounds Al-Qadir Trust scandal. The case involves allegations that Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, received illegal benefits from Bahria Town Ltd in exchange for legalising PKR 50 billion, which had been returned to Pakistan from the UK. Bushra Bibi has also been handed a seven-year sentence for her role in the corruption. Both have been convicted of obtaining land and billions of rupees through illicit means. Pakistan: Jailed Former PM Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi Secures Bail in over a Dozen Cases.

