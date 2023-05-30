New York, May 30: A 21 year-old Indian-origin student was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Philadelphia, a media report said. Jude Chacko, hailing from Kerala's Kollam district, was gunned down while he was returning from work on Sunday (local time), Khaleej Times reported. Two Indian-Origin Men Killed in Two Separate Incidents in US.

His parents migrated to the US more than 30 years ago. Chacko, a student who also worked part-time, was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt, the report said citing police officials. Death Threat to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris: Indian-Origin Teen Sai Varshith Kandula Charged With Threating To Kill US President, Vice President.

His funeral is likely to be held at a Malankara Catholic Church in Philadelphia on Saturday. In April this year, Saiesh Veera, a 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, was shot dead by unknown men at a fuel station in Ohio.

