Iran Mall Fire: 8 Killed, 40 Injured in Blaze at Arghavan Shopping Centre Near Tehran, Cause Under Probe

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TEHRAN, Iran (AP): A fire in a shopping center near Iran's capital killed eight people and injured 40, Tehran's emergency service department said Wednesday. The fire started Tuesday in the Arghavan shopping center in Andisheh town in Tehran province. It was not clear what caused the blaze. Iran's state television IRIB said authorities were investigating. Iran Explosion: Massive Blast, Fire Strikes Iranian Port City of Bandar Abbas, Injures at Least 281 People (See Pics and Videos).

Television footage showed firefighters battling the flames as large plumes of black smoke billowed from the multistory building. There was no indication the blaze was linked to the U.S. war against Iran. A shaky ceasefire with the United States has been holding for around three weeks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).