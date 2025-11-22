Mumbai, November 22: Was Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, spotted without her wedding ring? The question comes as the Second Lady of the United States was recently seen without her wedding ring at a public appearance with Melania Trump, the First Lady of America. The two visited Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River in North Carolina on Wednesday, November 19.

Notably, Usha Vance's spotting without her wedding ring has led to speculations about the couple's separation on social media. Photographs of the event, which surfaced online, showed Usha Vance without a ring on her hand. Soon after the pictures went viral, netizens started to jump to conclusions. Adam Parkhomenko, a political strategist, said, "Interesting. Usha Vance minus a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune", while another user added, "It’s happening quicker than we thought…" Has JD Vance Announced His Divorce From Usha Vance To Marry Charlie Kirk Widow Erika Kirk? Fact Check Debunks Fake Social Media Claim.

Is JD Sleeping on the Couch? Ask Democrats

Is JD sleeping on the couch? https://t.co/w26I6osJ0r — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 21, 2025

Usha Vance Spotted Without Wedding Ring

Interesting. Usha Vance minus a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune. pic.twitter.com/NqRR9zMGYL — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 21, 2025

Notably, the Democrats also shared Adam Parkhomenko's post and asked whether JD Vance is sleeping on the couch. Recently, Usha and JD Vance's relationship was in the limelight after the US Vice President said that he hat he hopes his wife, who is a Hindu, would become a Christian like him. However, JD Vance also said that if she doesn't become a Christian, then it won’t be a problem for him because God has given everybody free will.

Interestingly, Vance made the statement during a rally of the Turning Point movement in Oxford, Mississippi, after a woman of Indian origin asked him about the inter-religious dynamics of his family. During the same event, JD Vance was seen hugging Erika Kirk, who is the CEO of TPUSA and the widow of Charlie Kirk. After photos and videos of their hug surfaced online, many criticised Erika Kirk for the way she placed her hand on the back of Vance's head. ‘Hope My Wife Becomes a Christian Someday’: US VP JD Vance’s Remarks on Hindu-Origin Wife Usha Spark Backlash (Watch Video).

Usha Vance's Team Refutes Speculation After US Second Lady Spotted Without Wedding Ring

A spokeswoman for @SLOTUS is pushing back on speculation about her and the @VP's marriage after she was spotted this week not wearing her wedding ring. Usha Vance is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes,”… — Naomi Lim (@naomitlim) November 21, 2025

Although the photos showing Usha Vance not wearing her wedding ring are going viral online and have sparked a buzz, no reports are stating any troubles between the US Vice President and the Second Lady. Following the speculations, Usha Vance's team came to her defence and said that the Second Lady "forgets the ring sometimes".

