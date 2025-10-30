US Vice President JD Vance has stirred controversy after saying he hopes his Indian-origin wife, Usha, will “one day become a Christian.” Speaking at a Turning Point USA event, Vance said his wife, who grew up in a “not particularly religious” Hindu family, now often joins him at church. He added that while he wishes she embraces Christianity, “if she doesn’t, God gives everyone free will.” Vance also revealed their three children are being raised Christian and attend a Christian school. His comments drew criticism online, with author Rajiv Malhotra questioning Vance’s “insecure faith,” and historian Audrey Truschke accusing him of denying his wife’s Hindu identity. Critics said the remarks reflect a broader right-wing push to frame Christianity as the sole legitimate faith. Zohran Mamdani Breaks Down While Defending His Muslim Identity, Says ‘Aunt Felt Unsafe in Hijab After 9/11’; JD Vance Replies.

🚨 JUST IN: JD Vance says he's raising his children Christian, and he hopes his agnostic wife, Usha, comes around to the Christian faith Vance's 8-year-old did his first Communion "about a year ago," and his two oldest kids go to a Christian school "Most Sundays, Usha comes… pic.twitter.com/RuXAWOD58j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2025

.@JDVance - is your faith in Christianity so insecure that Usha’s Hindu faith is a threat to your? — Rajiv Malhotra (@RajivMessage) October 30, 2025

Watch as Vance denies his wife's religious identity as #Hindu. Instead, he labels her as currently without a religion and a future Christian. Folks, believe the far-right when they say Christian is the only legitimate religious identity. They mean it. #intolerance #Republicans https://t.co/1tQYce4mVK — Dr. Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) October 30, 2025

