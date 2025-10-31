New York, October 31: The much-talked-about JD Vance-Usha Vance divorce rumours intensified after the US Vice President’s recent remarks at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi. JD Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, years after marrying Usha, a Hindu by birth, said he wished his wife, whom he described as “not a very religious person,” would embrace Christianity.

Photos of JD Vance with Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, also fuelled the divorce rumours. In the photos, Erika Kirk and JD Vance can be seen exchanging a close hug. Erika was seen wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the word “Freedom” paired with black leather pants, while Vice President Vance was dressed in a blue suit. ‘Why Did You Sell Us a Dream?’: Indian-Origin Woman Poses Tough Questions to JD Vance Over US Immigration Policy, His Wife Usha Vance’s Faith; Video Goes Viral.

JD Vance-Usha Vance Divorce Rumours Fly After Photos of US VP and Erika Kirk Go Viral

(Photo Credits: X)

The JD Vance-Usha Vance divorce rumours found a way again after an author, Shannon Watts, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Vance announces divorce, marries Charlie Kirk’s widow by the end of 2026." Watts claimed that JD Vance has announced his divorce from Usha Vance and is set to marry Erika Kirk by the end of year 2026.

However, the claim appears to be fake as no credible media outlet has reported on it, and nothing is backed by evidence. Moreover, neither the VP nor the White House has confirmed this and has yet to address the rumours. ‘Hope My Wife Becomes a Christian Someday’: US VP JD Vance’s Remarks on Hindu-Origin Wife Usha Spark Backlash (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, US VP JD Vance faced a lot of heat on Thursday, October 30, after he remarked on Christianity, his wife Usha's faith, and immigration policy, etc. The 41-year-old said that he hopes she will one day come to share his Christian faith. Usha Vance is a Hindu. "Most Sundays, she will come with me to church. As I've told her, and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends, 'Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly, I do wish that," Vance said.

"Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way. But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me," he added. However, after facing the backlash, Vance responded by saying, “I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife. I hope that my wife feels the same about me. We will keep on serving the country together.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Turning Point USA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : US VP JD Vance has announced his divorce with Usha Vance and is set to marry Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk by 2026 end. Conclusion : The claim is fake as JD Vance has never announced his decision to divorce Usha Vance. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2025 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).