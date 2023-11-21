Tel Aviv, November 21: A spokesman for the Israeli military on Tuesday said the forces hit three Hezbollah anti-tank squads on the country's border with Lebanon, In a post on X in Hebrew, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that in reponse, military aircraft "attacked a number of terrorist targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, including military infrastructure and infrastructure for targeting terrorism". Israel Recalls Ambassador to South Africa Ahead of Parliamentary Vote to Shut Down Israeli Embassy Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict.

He also said that earlier in the day, "terrorists fired a mortar bomb at an IDF post in the Lebanese border area" but there were no casualties. "IDF forces attack the source of the shooting with artillery," the spokeman added.

In a separate statement, the IDF said that there were repeated attacks towards northern Israel with missiles and mortars fired from Hezbollah centres. Israel has warned the the Iran-based militant group of dire consequences it launched an attack against the Jewish nation. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Hijack Israeli-Linked India-Bound Ship in Red Sea and Take 25 Crew Members Hostage.

The Lebanon-Israel border has witnessed increased tension for six weeks after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Shebaa Farms on October 8 in support of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

