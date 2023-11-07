Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Turkey's parliament on Tuesday, November 7, reportedly removed Coca-Cola and Nestle products from restaurants and cafeterias inside the Turkish Parliament. The decision was taken over Coca-Cola and Nestle's alleged support for Israel. As per the news agency The Spectator Index, Turkey allegedly removed Coca-Cola and Nestle products from cafeterias and restaurants inside their parliament as both companies have reportedly supported Israel over the ongoing conflict in Gaza. "It was decided that the products of companies that support Israel will not be sold in restaurants, cafeterias and tea houses in the parliament campus," a statement released by the Turkish parliament said. Israel-Palestine War: Video of Alleged Assassination Attempt on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Surfaces Online.

