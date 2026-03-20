Tel Aviv, March 20: A severe indictment was filed Friday morning, March 20, at the Jerusalem District Court against an IDF reservist accused of spying for Iranian intelligence. The defendant, identified as Raz Cohen from Jerusalem, served in a unit responsible for the Iron Dome air defense system. Authorities allege that Raz Cohen maintained contact with Iranian operatives for several months, providing sensitive security information and military site locations in exchange for payments made in cryptocurrency.

The case, investigated jointly by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the police’s Unit for International Crime Investigations (Lahav 433), has resulted in charges of assisting the enemy during wartime and transmitting information with the intent to harm state security. According to officials, Cohen was fully aware he was communicating with enemy agents. Under Israel's penal code, the charge of assisting the enemy during a war carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment or, in extreme cases, the death penalty. Who Was Ali Mohammad Naini? All About Iran’s IRGC Spokesperson Killed in US-Israeli Airstrike.

IDF Reservist Charged With Spying for Iran, Passing Iron Dome Information

The investigation revealed that Cohen’s contact with Iranian handlers began months before the current conflict. During this period, he allegedly carried out a series of security missions dictated by his foreign contacts. These tasks included passing along classified data regarding the operational activity of the Iron Dome and the names of Israeli security officials.

In return for his services, Cohen reportedly received approximately USD 1,000 in cryptocurrency. Police Superintendent Shirat Peretz stated that the defendant provided information likely to assist the enemy, specifically targeting the technological and strategic backbone of Israel's aerial defense. Who Was Kurosh Keyvani? Iran Executes Man Accused of Spying for Israel.

The Israel Police and the Shin Bet issued a stern warning following the filing of the charges, urging citizens to be vigilant against contact with unknown officials online. "Intelligence and terrorist agents from enemy countries continue their efforts to recruit Israelis for security and espionage missions, even during the current war," the statement read.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Jerusalem Post, Times of Israel), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).