Mumbai, March 20: Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naini, the high-profile spokesperson for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike in the early hours of Friday, March 20. The IRGC confirmed his death in a statement on its official Sepah News website, describing the attack as a "criminal cowardly terrorist act" by the "American-Zionist side". The assassination occurred just minutes after Naini had issued a televised rebuttal to claims that Iran's military capabilities were being dismantled.

Ali Mohammad Naini Killed Amidst Defiant Rhetoric

The strike targeted Naini shortly after he dismissed assertions by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US officials regarding the degradation of Iran's missile production. In his final public statement, Naini insisted that Iran's missile industry deserved a "perfect score" and that production was continuing at full capacity despite three weeks of heavy bombardment. He had also recently challenged US President Donald Trump's claims of destroying the Iranian Navy, daring Washington to send ships into the Strait of Hormuz if they believed the waterway was no longer under Iranian management.

Escalating Attacks Across the Region

Ali Mohammad Naini's death comes during a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. Simultaneously with the strikes on Tehran, regional tensions reached a boiling point:

Energy Infrastructure: Drone attacks reportedly linked to Iran struck Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery on Friday, causing a major fire and forcing a partial shutdown.

Drone attacks reportedly linked to Iran struck Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery on Friday, causing a major fire and forcing a partial shutdown. Capital Strikes: Explosions were reported across Tehran, Parchin, and Kerman as Israel confirmed it had struck over 130 infrastructure sites, including ballistic missile facilities and support depots.

Explosions were reported across Tehran, Parchin, and Kerman as Israel confirmed it had struck over 130 infrastructure sites, including ballistic missile facilities and support depots. Global Impact: Brent crude oil prices briefly surged past USD 119 per barrel as concerns grew over the total closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for 20% of the world's oil and gas supply.

Who Was Ali Mohammad Naini?

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naini was a veteran military strategist and academic who assumed the role of IRGC Spokesperson in July 2024. A professor of social sciences at Imam Hossein University, he was recognised as a key figure in Iran’s "soft war" and psychological operations strategy. Naini had previously served as the deputy head of the IRGC's public relations department and had a long history within the corps dating back to the Iran-Iraq War. In late 2024, he was sanctioned by the United Kingdom following Iranian missile strikes on Israel. His tenure was marked by a shift toward more aggressive and frequent media engagement, often serving as the primary voice for the IRGC's regional threats and military claims.

Strategic Implications of Ali Mohammad Naini's Death

The loss of such a senior official is seen as a major blow to the IRGC's command and control structure. While the Israeli military confirmed it had targeted "regime infrastructure", US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently characterised senior roles within the Guard as "temp jobs," highlighting the frequency of high-level assassinations in the current campaign. As Iran marks the Nowruz (Persian New Year) holiday amidst active warfare, the Revolutionary Guards have vowed that "surprises" and "more complex operations" are ahead, signalling that Naini's death is unlikely to lead to an immediate ceasefire.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).