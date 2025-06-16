Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Israel said that it destroyed over 120 Iranian missile launchers overnight. "We've achieved aerial superiority over Iran," Israel said. The news was confirmed by IDF spokesman Effie Defrin, who said that Tel Aviv used 50 fighter jets and other aircraft overnight to destroy more than 120 launchers and surface-to-surface missiles in Iran. Defrin further said that Israel targeted 20 headquarters of the Iranian military and its elite Quds Forces and claimed that "many of their capabilities have been completely annihilated". The development comes after Tehran launched a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, June 16, triggering air raid sirens across the country. Iran-Israel War: Iranian Missiles Attack in Tel Aviv, Hit Several Buildings, Wounding Dozens of People (Watch Videos).

'We've Achieved Aerial Superiority Over Iran', Says Israel

JUST IN - Israel says it destroyed over 120 Iranian missile launchers overnight: "We've achieved aerial superiority over Iran." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 16, 2025

