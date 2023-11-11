Tel Aviv, November 11: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has claimed that it has destroyed the Hamas terror group's military outpost, 'Badr', and neutralised several terrorists. The IDF in a statement on Friday night said that it has been targeting the 'Badr' outpost of the Shati Battalion of the Hamas terror group for few days. It added that since the attack has begun, the IDF has killed 150 terrorists. Israel-Palestine War: IDF’s 401st Brigade Eliminates 150 'Terrorists', Gains Control Over Hamas Strongholds in Northern Gaza

The Israel military said that this was the last outpost on the Shati border and that it has also found and destroyed Hamas launch sites and an underground network. The IDF has entered central Gaza and is in a fight to take control over strongholds of the Hamas terror outfit. Israel-Hamas War: ‘Extremely Disturbed by Reports of Airstrikes in Vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital’, Says WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said that the IDF would demolish Hamas networks, including underground tunnels, and that the Army would kill Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader who was the mastermind for the October 7 massacre and mayhem.

