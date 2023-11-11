World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday, November 11 said that the WHO is extremely disturbed by the reports of airstrikes in the vicinity of Al-Shifa hospital. “Many health workers we were in contact with have been forced to leave the hospital in search of safety. Others report being unable to move due to grave insecurity. Many of the thousands sheltering at the hospital are forced to evacuate due to security risks, while many still remain there,” he said. Tedros added “WHO is very concerned about the safety of patients, health workers and those sheltering in hospitals. They need immediate protection.” This comes as an explosion was heard in close proximity to Gaza's Al Shifa hospital in the early hours of Friday, November 10. People gathered outside the hospital entrance in Gaza City could be heard shouting and were seen fleeing from the site. Israel-Palestine War: WHO Warns of Rapid Spread of Infectious Diseases in Gaza Due to Disruptions in Health, Water and Sanitation Systems.

WHO on Al-Shifa Hospital

