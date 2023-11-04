Tel Aviv, November 4: The Hamas affiliated Al-Aqsa radio reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) drone fired a missile at the home of the militant group's political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza on Saturday. Haniyeh however, was not present at the time of the attack. He has not been in the Gaza Strip since 2019 and has been shuttling between Turkey, Qatar and Iran. Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Calls Hamas-Israel Conflict a 'Holy War', Says Decision To Launch Operation Was 100% Palestinian.

IANS had reported on Friday that Haniyeh had reloacted to Tehran. The IDF is yet to comment on the missile strike. There were also no reports of any casualties or injuries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2023 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).