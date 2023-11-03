Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, November 3, spoke about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Addressing people in Lebanon, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah called the Hamas-Israel conflict a "holy war". He also said that the decision to launch the operation was 100 percent Palestinian, and its owners hid it from everyone. Talking about the Hamas attacks, Hassan Nasrallah said that the October 7 attack on Israel caused a security, military, psychological and moral earthquake in the Israeli entity. Israel-Hamas War: 'Any Normal Person' Would Be Angered by Images of 'Bloodied Children' in Gaza, Says Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah on Israel-Hamas War

Decision To Launch Operation Was 100% Palestinian

