New Delhi, January 16: A dramatic accident involving the Israeli Air Force occurred on Friday morning when a military helicopter crashed during an aerial recovery operation in the Gush Etzion area, near residential localities. Video footage of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked widespread concern and debate.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, a Yasur heavy transport helicopter, Israel’s version of the CH-53 Sea Stallion, was attempting to airlift a disabled Yanshuf (“Owl”) helicopter when the accident took place. The Yanshuf helicopter had earlier made an emergency landing earlier this week due to severe weather conditions and had remained stranded in the Etzion Brigade sector for several days. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Orders Military To Carry Out Immediate ‘Powerful Strikes’ in Gaza.

Israeli Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Aerial Recovery in Gush Etzion

🇮🇱 An incident occurred in the Gush Etzion area of the West Bank involving an Israeli military helicopter, a Yanshuf (an IDF version of a UH-60 Black Hawk). During an attempt to recover the damaged helicopter, its external sling broke, and it crashed. pic.twitter.com/5czJ6PueAA — Argonaut (@FapeFop90614) January 16, 2026

As the area was inaccessible to ground recovery vehicles, the Air Force opted for an aerial extraction. The recovery plan involved suspending the disabled helicopter beneath the Yasur using heavy-duty cargo cables. However, during the flight, the harnesses reportedly detached, causing the Yanshuf helicopter to plunge to the ground. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Thousands of Israelis Protest, Demand Deal With Hamas to End Gaza War and Release Remaining Hostages.

The crash occurred alarmingly close to populated areas, prompting officials to acknowledge that the outcome could have been far worse. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among aircrew or civilians.

The Israeli Air Force confirmed that both aircraft were already disabled and that the incident did not occur during combat or training. Following the crash, Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar ordered a full military investigation to determine whether the failure was due to a technical malfunction or a deliberate emergency release by the pilot.

As investigators assess equipment safety and recovery procedures, officials stressed that safety protocols were followed and that lessons from the incident will shape future operations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).