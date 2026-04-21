Jerusalem, April 21: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday warned that if the Lebanese government continues to fail to meet its commitments under the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli military will act through further military action. Speaking at the national Memorial Day ceremony for fallen soldiers at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Katz said that "the ultimate goal of our campaign in Lebanon is to disarm Hezbollah and remove the threat from Israel's northern communities, through a combination of military and political measures," Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) said on Tuesday that the terrorists have violated the ceasefire understandings by operating within the Forward Defence Area, approaching IDF troops and posing an imminent threat to them in two separate incidents in the Bint Jbeil area and Litani. In all incidents, the IDF stated, terrorists were struck and eliminated in order to remove the threat. Several Hezbollah operatives were spotted near the Litani River, The Times of Israel reported. The Israel Air Force (IAF) “struck and eliminated the terrorist,” a short while after the operatives were identified. Israeli Army Launches Probe into Viral Photo Showing Damage to Jesus Christ's Statue in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Tuesday that negotiations aimed at ending ongoing hostilities do not amount to surrender but rather serve as a means to resolve conflicts, the National News Agency reported. Aoun made the remarks during a meeting at Baabda Palace with a delegation of lawmakers from the Jezzine district and local municipal heads.

"Negotiations do not mean giving up or capitulating but are meant to solve problems," he said, stressing the need for war-weary Lebanese to "stand by their state." He noted that the decision to engage in negotiations is coupled with a firm commitment to preserving rights, with priority given to halting attacks, Israeli withdrawal, and the return of detainees as the basis for pursuing peace after decades of conflict, Xinhua news agency reported. Hezbollah Commander Ali Rida Abbas Killed As Israel Launches Pre-Ceasefire Strikes in South Lebanon.

Highlighting ongoing efforts with international parties and humanitarian organizations to increase aid for affected populations in the south, he also emphasised the importance of coordination among the Lebanese army, security forces, municipalities, and residents to maintain stability.

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