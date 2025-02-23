Washington, February 23: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has accused left-wing politicians of being "nervous" over former US President Donald Trump's victory, claiming that conservatives are unfairly labelled as a "threat to democracy" while leftist leaders are celebrated for similar global alliances. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2025 in Washington on Sunday, Meloni praised Trump and US Vice President JD Vance while taking aim at "elites" and left-wing leaders.

"The Left is nervous, and with Trump's victory, their irritation has turned into hysteria -- not only because conservatives are winning but because conservatives are collaborating globally," she said. ‘I Cannot Be Blackmailed, Will Not Be Intimidated’: Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni Says She Is Being Investigated for Repatriating Libyan Warlord Ossama Anjiem.

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Slams Left’s Double Standards

"When Bill Clinton & Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen. Today, when Trump, Maloni, Millay or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy. This is the left's double standard.." Italian PM Giorgia Meloni pic.twitter.com/Q9Su9Mrg5I — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 23, 2025

She highlighted what she called a double standard, recalling how former US President Bill Clinton and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair were praised for creating a global liberal network in the 1990s, while leaders like Trump, herself, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are accused of endangering democracy.

"When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen. Today, when Trump, Meloni, Milei or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy. This is the Left's double standard," she said. She added that despite media and political attacks, conservative leaders continue to win elections because "people no longer believe their lies." Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Speaks With ‘Friend’ Elon Musk After Congratulating Donald Trump on Election Win.

"People are not naive as The Left considers them. They vote for us because we defend freedom, we love our nations, we want secure borders, we preserve businesses and citizens from green leftist insanity. we defend family and life, we fight against wokeism, we protect our sacred right to our faith and our free speech, and we stand for common sense," she added.

Backing Trump as a strong leader, Meloni dismissed concerns that his presidency could create divisions within the conservative movement. "Our adversaries hope that President Trump will move away from us, but knowing him as a strong and effective leader, I bet that those who hope for divisions will be proven wrong," she said. Meloni's speech received a warm reception from the conservative crowd, reinforcing the growing cooperation between right-wing leaders across the globe.

