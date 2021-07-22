Rome, July 22: A shooting incident sparked by a scuffle between university students at a pub in the Italian city of Taranto left 10 people wounded, including two with serious injuries, a police official said. The official told Xinhua news agency on Wednesday that four women and six men, all aged 20 to 28, were injured after the shooter opened fire with a pistol at the Yachting Club Porticciolo di San Vito.

The shooting reportedly took place after an argument among the estimated 300 university students on the premises. Although there were no other officials details, local media report said that police apprehended a 37-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting. US Shooting: Four People Shot Outside Washington Nationals Baseball Stadium.

Of the 10 injured persons, two remained under observation after surgery in the emergency room of the Santissima Annunziata Hospital in Taranto. Three were released soon after being admitted and the remaining five were being treated for mild injuries, according to the official. The police said the authorities were reviewing video surveillance footage to find out more about how the situation escalated.

According to reports, the Yachting Club Porticciolo di San Vito Disco-pub, traditionally popular with tourists, had in recent months become a gathering spot for local youths and students from nearby universities, which include two campuses for the University of Bari. The police said that the authorities would issue a statement after their investigation is completed.

