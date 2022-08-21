Tokyo, Aug 21: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday tested positive for Covid, local media reported.

The Japanese Prime Minister, who was having slight fever and cough since Saturday night, has tested positive for Covid, Kyodo news reported quoting his office as saying.

The 65-year-old leader is resting at his official residence

