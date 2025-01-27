Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently opened up on his association with Jeffrey Epstein and called it a huge mistake. Gates said that his association with Jeffrey Epstein contributed to the breakdown of his marriage with Melinda French Gates. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bill Gates said that his decision to meet the late convicted sex offender was "foolish". In the video, Gates is seen explaining that initial interactions with Jeffrey Epstein were motivated by the hope of leveraging the financier's connections to support global health initiatives. However, Gates acknowledged that the meetings were unwise and ineffective. "In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him," the Microsoft co-founder said. In the past, Melinda French Gates said that her decision to end her 27-year marriage with Bill Gates was influenced by several factors, including his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Bill And Melinda Gates Divorce Joins The Ranks of The Largest Billionaire Divorces in History; Here's How Some Billion Dollar Separation Settlements Panned Out.

Bill Gates Opens Up About His Divorce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wall Street Journal (@wsj)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)