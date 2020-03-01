Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Democratic Primary

Joe Biden (Photo Credits: IANS)

Washington, March 1: Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden won the party's primary in the state of South Carolina, according to US media reports.

With less than 1 percent of the precincts having reported results, Biden, the former Vice President, gained 58.7 per cent of the votes, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who got 13.2 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren ranked third through fifth, current results showed.

After finishing previous nominating contests in three states disappointingly, Biden was counting on a projected win in South Carolina, where he has an appeal especially to African-American voters, to shore up momentum.