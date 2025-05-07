Kentucky, May 07: In a surprising incident from Lexington, Kentucky, Holly LaFavers was left stunned when 30 cases of Dum-Dum lollipops—totaling nearly 70,000 candies and costing about USD 4,200 (INR 3,55,795)—were delivered to her home. The massive Amazon order had been placed by her 8-year-old son, Liam, who has foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD). Liam, who often plays on his mother’s phone under supervision, had innocently intended to use the lollipops as prizes for a carnival he dreamed of hosting for his friends.

Once LaFavers realised what had happened, she contacted Amazon, which initially advised her to reject the shipment for a refund. However, 22 boxes still arrived at her doorstep, with the delivery driver failing to notify her. Unable to return the bulk order, she turned to Facebook for help, writing: “Liam ordered 30 cases of Dum-Dums, and Amazon will not let me return them.” US: Newlywed Woman Left Heartbroken After Army Veteran Husband Dies by Suicide Day After ‘Perfect’ Honeymoon, Months Later Receives Flowers He Ordered Before Death (Watch Video).

Lexington Mom Shocked After 8-Year-Old Son Orders 70,000 Lollipops

The local community quickly rallied around the family. Friends, neighbors, businesses, and even local banks pitched in, purchasing the surplus candy. Media attention followed, prompting Amazon to revisit the case and eventually issue a full refund. ‘Ghosted Everyone’: Wisconsin Woman Who Went Missing 60 Years Ago Found Alive in Another State.

LaFavers later shared her gratitude, saying, “Thank you to everyone who has offered to buy a box (or two) or shared the post. I believe they are all sold!!”

She and Liam donated some of the lollipops to local schools and churches. Amazon expressed satisfaction at the happy ending, emphasising their commitment to customer satisfaction.

