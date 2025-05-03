Isabel Coles was left devastated after her husband, Christopher, died by suicide just one day after returning from their honeymoon at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in New Jersey. The couple, who met on a dating app, had married in September 2024 and were “insanely happy,” Isabel said. She recalled how things felt “weird” the morning after their trip. Christopher, a driven army veteran, left home with a handgun despite Isabel’s attempts to stop him. He was later found in the woods by his father. In a chilling twist, Isabel received flowers months later—pre-arranged by Christopher before deployment. “He was folding laundry that morning,” she said in a viral video. “There were no signs.” The tragic story has touched thousands, many commenting on how happy the couple had seemed and how sudden the loss felt. ‘It Was a Clean Poop’: Woman Arrested After Defecating on Another Driver’s Car During Road Rage Incident in Pennsylvania; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Man Dies Day After Honeymoon

Army veteran takes his life just one day after returning from his honeymoon with his wife, delivers his wife a final gift months later. North Carolina woman Isabel Coles says her husband Christopher, took his life just four days after they got married. "In the morning, he was… pic.twitter.com/U9xrgq164C — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 2, 2025

