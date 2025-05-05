In a case that stunned even seasoned detectives, Audrey Backeberg, who vanished from Wisconsin in 1962 at age 20, has been found alive after ghosting her entire life for over 60 years. Now 82, she was discovered living quietly in another state, with no crime involved. Authorities confirmed her disappearance was voluntary and tied to a troubled past, including alleged abuse by her husband. The cold case was cracked thanks to a family tree on Ancestry.com, which led police to her current location. Despite her absence, Backeberg expressed no regrets, stating she simply "ghosted everyone" to move on with her life. “She sounded happy,” said the detective who found her. Wisconsin Shocker: Woman, Who Strangled Boyfriend to Death During Sex and Chopped His Body Into Pieces, Attacks Lawyer During Hearing, Pleads Not Guilty (Watch Video).

Missing Woman Found After 60 Years

