Mumbai, April 10: The path King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will follow for their coronation next month has been made public. Additionally, it will be much shorter than the one that the late Queen Elizabeth II used in 1953. On May 6, the great event will take place, drawing tens of thousands of Royal enthusiasts to London to see the newly crowned Royals.

The pair will ride together in two separate carriages, using the 260-year-old Gold State Coach one way (on their return) and the Diamond Jubilee State Coach for the 1.3-mile outbound trip. The coronation services begin at 11am, although the procession's official start time has not yet been made public. King Charles III Coronation: Royal Mail Unveils Postage Stamps Featuring British Monarch's Silhouette and Variety of Garden Flowers (See Pics and Video).

Before that, they will journey with The Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry down The Mall via Admiralty Arch, along the south side of Trafalgar Square, along Whitehall and Parliament Street, around the east and south sides of Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary, where they will eventually arrive at the Abbey.

The late Queen's route was around 400 yards shorter and her return trip, which included stops in Piccadilly, Regent Street, Haymarket, and along Oxford Street, was many miles shorter. She was intended to be seen by as many people as possible during that two-hour voyage, which included 16,000 participants and the gold carriage moving at a strolling pace.

Instead, after the ceremony, a newly crowned Charles and Camilla will drive just 1.3 miles back in the Gold State Coach, reversing their outbound route as they wave to the audience. The King will be donning the Imperial State Crown. The late monarch referred to the Gold State Coach she took to get to the Abbey and returned as being "horrible." It is sprung on leather straps, which makes for a rough ride. King Charles III Coronation: From Date to Time and Live Streaming Details, Here's Everything You Must Know About the Historic Event.

Moreover, a cast of hundreds of military personnel from the UK, Commonwealth, and British Overseas Territories, as well as the Sovereign's Bodyguard and Royal Watermen, will take part in Charles' Coronation Procession in the Gold State Coach.

The old gilded carriage, which will be pulled by eight Windsor greys, is so hefty that it must go at a walking speed, meaning it will take longer than his outbound journey.

