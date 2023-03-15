Britain's Royal Mail recently unveiled postage stamps featuring the silhouette of King Charles III and a variety of garden flowers. The postage stamps featuring the silhouette of King Charles III have been released a few months ahead of his coronation ceremony in May this year. Interestingly, the postage stamps also feature a variety of flowers including the sweet pea, iris, lily, sunflower, fuchsia, tulip, peony, nasturtium, rose, and dahlia. King Charles III Hands Duke of Edinburgh Title to Younger Brother Prince Edward.

Royal Mail Unveils Stamps With Silhouette of King Charles III

Britain's Royal Mail has unveiled postage stamps featuring the silhouette of King Charles and a variety of garden flowers. The featured flowers include the sweet pea, iris, lily, sunflower, fuchsia, tulip, peony, nasturtium, rose and dahlia pic.twitter.com/gNJh98rLax — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2023

Stamps Celebrate Most Popular Flowers Found in Gardens Across the UK

We've revealed King Charles silhouette on our Flowers Special Stamps announced today 👉 https://t.co/QuoLBEidgj Marking a significant milestone in British philatelic history, these stunning stamps celebrate 10 of the most popular flowers found in gardens across the UK.🌸 🌷 pic.twitter.com/mxr1w7Pkvv — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) March 14, 2023

